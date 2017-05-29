Research and Markets - Global Automotive ACC System Market Growth Opportunities 2017-2022

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive ACC System Market" report to their offering.

ACC system market is expected to reach an estimated $7.0 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2017 to 2022.



The future of the global automotive ACC system market looks promising with opportunities in OEM and aftermarkets. The global automotive The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing luxury and premium vehicle production, rising number of accidents, government initiatives to improve fuel efficiency and safety attributes, and consumer willingness to pay for comfort and safety.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of fusion sensor technology in ACC and the development of ACC with eHorizon.

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation are the major ACC system suppliers in the global automotive ACC system market.

On the basis of our comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the sensor fusion and radar segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive ACC system market, the radar segment is expected to remain the largest market, as it is used in all types of weather and situations while LIDAR-based ACC systems do not detect and track vehicles in adverse weather conditions nor do they reliably track extremely dirty (non-reflective) vehicles, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to high vehicle production, improving economic conditions, and increasing investment by the industry players within the APAC region.

The study includes a forecast for the global automotive ACC system market by technology, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

By Technology ($ Million and Million Units from 2011 to 2022)

- Radar

- LIDAR

- Sensor Fusion

By Vehicle Type ($ Million and Million Units from 2011 to 2022)

- Large Car

- SUV and Crossover

- Mid-size Car

- Compact/MPV/Pick-up

By End User ($ Million and Million Units from 2011 to 2022)

- OEM

- Aftermarket

