VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: IDM)(OTCQB: IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is saddened to announce the passing of Stewart BC.-raised miner, mine-builder and Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee: Mr. Donald ("Don") A. McLeod. Along with his late brother Ian, Don McLeod's legacy and impact on the mining community in northwest British Columbia, the Company was inspired to be named IDM Mining in their honor. The Company's flagship Red Mountain Gold Project, currently in feasibility with ongoing exploration drilling, is located 15km east of Stewart.

"Uncle Don inspired me to study geology and enter the mining business; however his greatest impact on me was his hustle and leadership, pursuing his golden dreams in the Golden Triangle. The opportunities he gave to both young, ambitious mining entrepreneurs and hard-working northerners during his career are an example to all of us at IDM," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "On behalf of IDM's Board of Directors and the entire Company, our deepest condolences to his wife, Christa; children, Catherine (Tom) and Bruce (Julia) and their families."

Born in Scotland in 1928, during a visit back to his parent's home outside Stornoway, Don was raised in Stewart, and started working as a miner and pack horseman in the early 1940's, including at the historic Hartley Gulch mine on the Red Mountain Property. He subsequently worked as a tramp miner at numerous operations, eventually becoming Mine Manager at the nearby Premier mine in the 1960's. His first big discovery was for Pyramid Mines in the Pine Point camp, eventually sold in 1972 to Cominco.

Don formed Northair Mines in 1972, which discovered and developed the highly-profitable polymetallic Brandywine Mine near Whistler, BC. In the 1980's he developed two gold-silver mines north of Stewart: Summit and Silver Butte. In the late 1980's, Newhawk Gold Mines discovered high-grade gold deposits at the Brucejack Project and subsequently acquired by Silver Standard Resources in the 1990s. Brucejack was later acquired by Pretivm Resources Inc., which went on to discover the spectacular gold grades at the Valley of the Kings deposit. The Brucejack mine is currently being commissioned, imminently entering commercial production. After his retirement, Don authored the award-winning book, "The McLeod Luck", and was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, earlier this year.

