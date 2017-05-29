Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - The Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



In order to improve relations with investors and following the practices of responsibility and openness to investors, the Company intends to publish preliminary financial indicators for each month from 31 May 2017. Therefore the Company publishes updated investor calendar of 2017.



The Company informs that it plans to release financial results in 2017 according to the following:



Date Period Data published -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 January, 12 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2016 of the Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 March, 12 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2017 of 2016 Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 12 months Annual audited Company's financial statements and February, of 2016 annual report verified by auditors (PUBLISHED) 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 April, 3 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2017 of the Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May, 3 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2017 of 2017 Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 May, 4 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 June, 5 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July, 6 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 August, 6 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2017 of 2017 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 August, 7 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 8 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company September, of 2017 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October, 9 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 9 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the November, of 2017 Company 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 10 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company November, of 2017 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 11 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company December, of 2017 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Martynas Burba, Head of Communication Division, Tel. No (8~5) 251 4516.