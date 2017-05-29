Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-05-29 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



In order to improve relations with investors and following the practices of responsibility and openness to investors, the Company intends to publish preliminary financial indicators for each month starting from 31 May 2017. Therefore the Company publishes updated investor calendar of 2017.



The Company informs that it plans to release financial results in 2017 according to the following:



Date Period Information to be published -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 January, 12 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2016 of the Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 12 months Annual audited Company's financial statements and February, of 2016 annual report verified by auditors (PUBLISHED) 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 April, 3 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2017 of the Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May, 3 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2017 of 2017 Company (PUBLISHED) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 May, 4 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 June, 5 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July, 6 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 August, 6 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the 2017 of 2017 Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 August, 7 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 8 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company September, of 2017 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October, 9 months Preliminary sales revenue, EBITDA and net profit (loss) 2017 of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 9 months Interim financial statements and interim report of the November, of 2017 Company 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 10 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company November, of 2017 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 11 months Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA of the Company December, of 2017 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt