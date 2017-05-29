DASSAULT AVIATION

OPTION FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND

FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016 IN SHARES

This document constitutes the informational document required pursuant to articles 212-4 4° and 212-5 5° of the general regulations of the French Market Authority and to article 18 and Appendix III of the instruction no.2016-04 of October 21, 2016 of the French Market Authority.

The combined ordinary and extraordinary General Meeting of May 18, 2017 has decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 12.1 per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

In order to allow the shareholders to choose between a reinforcement of their stake in the share capital and voting rights of the company and an immediate payment of their existing stake by the payment of such dividend in cash, this General Meeting has also decided to offer the shareholders the option to receive the dividend either in cash or in new ordinary shares.

Each shareholder may opt, in part or in full, for payment of the dividend they are entitled to in shares. If the option is not exercised, the dividend will be paid exclusively in cash.

The new shares will be issued without a discount at a unit price of EUR 1,255.20. This unit price is equal to the average of the last prices listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the twenty trading sessions preceding the day of the General Meeting, less the amount of the dividend and rounded up to the nearest eurocent.

Shareholders may opt for payment of the dividend in new shares between May 29, 2017 and June 9, 2017 inclusive, by sending their request to the financial intermediaries authorized to pay the aforesaid dividend or, for shareholders recorded in pure registered accounts held by the Company, to its proxy agent, BNP Paribas Securities Services. If the option is not exercised by June 9, 2017 at the latest, the dividend will be paid exclusively in cash.

For shareholders who have not opted for payment of the dividend in shares, the dividend will be paid in cash as of June 21, 2017. For shareholders who have opted for payment of the dividend in shares, the delivery of the shares will take place as of the same date.

If the amount of the dividend for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may receive the number of shares rounded up to the next number by paying the difference in cash, on the day of exercising their option, or receive the number of shares rounded down to the next number with a balancing payment in cash.

The shares thus issued shall entitle their bearers to dividends as of January 1, 2017. They shall be asked for listing on Euronext Paris. These shares shall bear the same rights and obligations than already issued ordinary shares and shall be entirely assimilated to already listed shares.

The maximum amount of new shares that might be issued for the payment of the dividend in shares is 79,164 shares (except in case of option rounded up to the next unit), representing 0.96% gross of the share capital and 0.59% of the voting rights of the Company, based on the share capital and the voting rights as of April 30, 2017./.

Document option for the payment of the 2016 dividend in shares (http://hugin.info/143388/R/2108220/800698.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Dassault Aviation via Globenewswire

