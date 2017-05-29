Commencing May 31, 2017, Fastator AB (publ) shares will be traded under its new short name, FASTATOR, and its new ISIN code SE0009994429.



New short name: FASTATOR ----------------------------- Old ISIN code: SE0007578026 ----------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0009994429 -----------------------------



