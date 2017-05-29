Research and Markets - Global Liqueurs Market 2017-2021: Demand for New Flavors / New Packaging Formats / Demand for Craft Brands / Increasing Availability in On-Trade Channel

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Liqueurs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global liqueurs market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global liqueurs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is demand for new flavors. One of the trends expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period is the high demand for new flavors in liqueurs. There is an increased demand for flavored alcoholic drinks such as flavored liqueurs, flavored vodka, malt beverages, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages among the consumers, especially the millennials. To tap the growing demand, vendors are investing in R&D to develop new flavors. Herbal and bitter liqueurs are enjoying a steady resurgence.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing demand for cocktails. A resurgent cocktail culture has increased the demand for liqueurs as they are used to make cocktails. The market share for beer is decreasing due to the cocktail culture. But, the market share of cocktail-friendly spirits such as whiskey, liqueurs, and tequila is increasing. It is observed that there is a rise in demand for cocktails, specially from traditional brands, in bars and pubs. The cocktails market is growing, and the consumer demand is more for healthy cocktail options.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is low alcohol by volume (ABV) content substitute products. One of the major challenges for the global liqueurs market is the increasing demand for low-alcohol content drinks among consumers. This demand is due to the increasing health consciousness among the consumers.

Key vendors



Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Diageo

Lucas Bols

Pernod Ricard

Rémy Cointreau

Other prominent vendors



Brown-Forman

Gruppo Campari

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Luxardo

Mast-Jägermeister

Peel Liqueur

Sazerac

Terra

The Drambuie Liqueur

Stock Spirits Group

