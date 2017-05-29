Fort St. James Nickel Corp. Has Entered into an Exclusivity Agreement to Pursue a Proposed Acquisition of Mineral Claims in New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2017 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FTJ.H) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with Great Atlantic Resources Corp. ("GR"), a TSX Venture Exchange listed mineral exploration company, whereby FTJ is granted the exclusive right, for 30 days, to conduct due diligence on certain of GR's mineral claims located in New Brunswick (the "Property"), with a view to negotiating the terms of a letter of intent with GR and, if applicable, a definitive agreement in order to complete the acquisition of the Property (the "Proposed Property Acquisition").

Further details regarding the Proposed Property Acquisition will be provided in a news release, if and when the parties enter into a letter of intent and/or a definitive agreement.

The Proposed Property Acquisition is subject to, among other things, the completion of due diligence, completion of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Property, the execution of a mutually satisfactory definitive agreement and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange, if applicable.

Private Placement Financing

The Company further announces that it intends to carry out a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 1,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to cover due diligence and acquisition costs related to the Proposed Property Acquisition and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may also pay finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month resale restriction. The Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Barry Brown"

Barry Brown

President

Fort St James Nickel Corp.

604-488-3900

