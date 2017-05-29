Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Enters into Exclusivity Agreement with Fort St. James Nickel Corp

Focused on Exploring Atlantic Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2017 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSX-V: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") announces that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with Fort St. James Nickel Corp. ("FTJ"), whereby FTJ is granted the exclusive right, for 30 days, to conduct due diligence on certain of the Company's mineral claims located in New Brunswick (the "Property"), with a view to negotiating the terms of a letter of intent with FTJ and, if applicable, a definitive agreement in order for FTJ to complete the acquisition of the Property (the "Proposed Property Acquisition").

Further details regarding the Proposed Property Acquisition will be provided in a news release, if and when the parties enter into a letter of intent and/or a definitive agreement.

The Proposed Property Acquisition is subject to, among other things, FTJ obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.:

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet, Antimony, Tungsten, and Gold.

