EXPO 2017: Special Days Tickets Now On Sale

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The organizers of EXPO 2017 have prepared an event-packed cultural entertainment program for visitors on the special event days.

These days are June 10, the Opening Day, July 6, Astana Day, August 30, Constitution Day, and September 10, the Exhibition's closing day. Special day ticket cost is 6,000 tenge (USD 19). It is possible to visit EXPO 2017 on the special day if you buy an open day ticket for a weekend or a souvenir ticket.

One of the most remarkable Opening Day events will be the Great Steppe Symphony show: it will reflect all the main stages of Kazakhstan's development, from the myth about the creationofthe world to the present day. The guests will learn about the most significant historical events, cultural peculiarities, and traditions of the Kazakh people. The ceremony will end with spectacular fireworks imitating water, fire, and wind.

On June 6, an Astana Day gala concert The Energy of my Capital will be held at EXPO 2017. The visitors will enjoy a musical program with the participation of popular Kazakhstani classical and folklore performers and pop stars, as well as visiting international stars.

Constitution Day, celebrated in Kazakhstan on August 30 and imbued with a special feeling of togetherness and patriotism, will be an important event that will support the reputation of Kazakhstan as a legaland democratic state. A special program, held on the Amphitheater open stage, will consist of an official part and a concert given by the best groups and musicians of Kazakhstan.

On September 10, an exciting concert will be held on the Amphitheater open stage to celebrate the Closing of EXPO 2017.

In addition, on the evenings of every exhibition day, from June 10 to September 10, shows and parades will be held at EXPO 2017. The Nur Alem pavilion, the largest spherical building in the world, will house a spectacular light show that will present the history of energy and tell foreign visitors about Kazakhstan.

During summer, Astana Contemporary Art Center, the main educational venue of the exhibition, will house exclusive programs of the GarageMuseum of Contemporary Art, Moscow. The exhibition Artists&Robots will also be presented there for the first time, brought to Kazakhstan by Grand Palais, Paris.

Contact: Natalia Kostikova, expo2017@m-p.ru, +7(903)209-35-00