Research and Markets - Global Smart Home and Smart Building Market Report: First Signs for an Upcoming Take-off - Broad Ecosystem Involved in the Field and the Different Players' Positioning

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Home and Smart Building Market: First Signs for an Upcoming Take-off" report to their offering.

This report provides new trends occurring in the smart home and smart building markets highlighting key factors impacting the sector. It presents the broad ecosystem involved in the field and the different players' positioning.

It also provides forecasts of the market evolution:

-What are the key stakes of the market?

- What are the technologies involved? Is there any move for standards consolidation -

- Who are the key active players involved? How do they position in the market - What are the development trends of the smart home especially from Internet giant players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. Definitions and key stakes

3. Smart home and smart building markets & key factors

3.1. Market segmentation

3.1.1. Connected equipment

3.1.2. Central automation systems

3.1.3. Smart home and smart building services

3.2. Link of smart home and smart building with IoT markets

3.3. Key factors

3.3.1. Connectivity

3.3.2. Adoption

3.3.3. Regulatory environment

4. Market structure and player strategies

4.1. Competition structure

4.2. Players' strategies

4.2.1. Traditional home and building automation suppliers

4.2.2. Energy system providers

4.2.3. Lighting

4.2.4. Home appliance suppliers

4.2.5. Pure players

4.2.6. Internet players

4.2.7. Telecom service providers

4.2.8. Security system providers

4.2.9. Other service providers

4.2.10. Application providers

5. Market analysis

5.1. Market forecasts

5.2. Drivers and barriers

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Barriers

6. Annexes

Companies Mentioned

- ADT

- AT&T

- GE Appliances (Haier)

- Honeywell

- Netatmo

- Schneider Electric

- Vodafone

- Amazon

- Control4

- Google

- Legrand

- Philips

- Seb

- Withings/Nokia

- Apple

- Deutsche Telekom

- Homeseer

- LG

- Samsung

- Verisure

