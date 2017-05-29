VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- In its Real Estate Market Research study published today, Newmark Knight Frank Devencore reported that recent tenant activity has sharply reduced space availability and has sparked developer interest in bringing new office buildings to the downtown Vancouver office market. The largest tenant transactions over the past two quarters include WeWork's commitment to almost 80,000 square feet in Bentall Three at 595 Burrard Street and the conditional deal with The Executive Group to convert approximately 110,000 square feet to hotel use in The Exchange building at 475 Howe Street.

"The conversion of a large part of The Exchange building to hotel use has the most far-reaching ramifications, as this was the only new property being delivered to the market in 2017 with substantial availability," said Jon Bishop, Executive Vice President and Managing Principal of Newmark Knight Frank Devencore's Vancouver office. "The tightening of the downtown Vancouver market may lead some developers to accelerate the projects they already have in the planning and permitting stages. There are at least a dozen such projects in the pipeline, most of which are slated for 2021."

Newmark Knight Frank Devencore reports that tenants in the high tech, finance, professional services and hospitality sectors are driving the recent leasing activity, and falling vacancy rates for all office classes in downtown Vancouver reflect this demand. In the current quarter, the overall vacancy rate stands at 7.1%, down from 8.7% a year earlier. The decline in supply has put pressure on average gross rents as well, which currently stand at $41.76/sf, compared to $40.73/sf a year ago.

"Newer downtown office space is almost fully occupied, and larger blocks of contiguous space can be a challenge to find," Mr. Bishop said. "There are limited opportunities for tenants seeking smaller spaces, but most of these opportunities will be found in older buildings that may require improvements. Furthermore, many of the best leasing options that currently exist are landlord or building specific, so tenants and their advisors need to be prepared to negotiate innovative ways to finance the necessary improvement projects."

To read the complete market study, please go to: http://english.devencorenkf.com/home/market-information.aspx?d=756

