Today, Nykredit Group conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of Cita6- and Cibor3-loans on 1 July 2017. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.



Cita-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN DK0009511323-6 DK000951382-2 DK000951390-5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Reference rate Cita 6M Cibor 3M Cibor 3M ------------------------------------------------------------------ Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Series 32H 32H 32H ------------------------------------------------------------------ Auction results --------------------- Total allotment DKK 9,800m DKK 16,300m DKK 7,500m ------------------------------------------------------------------ Total bids DKK 25,565m DKK 56,771m DKK 23,131m ------------------------------------------------------------------ Interest rate spread +0,21 % +0,04 % +0,02 % ------------------------------------------------------------------ Other information --------------------- Maturity 01-01-2020 01-04-2021 01-07-2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------



The final terms for the bonds will be updated with the interest rate spread. The final terms will be available under Investor Relations at nykredit.com.



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.



