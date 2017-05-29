TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Maru/Matchbox, a leading market insights firm, has partnered with the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) to establish the Angus Reid Business Forum, a best-in-class market research community. Under the agreement, CFIB members will be invited to participate in online surveys, to provide true business-to-business insights to help shape the business environment around them.

"There's an enormous demand among users for access to surveys that sample the kind of business opinion that can power real insight. With the Angus Reid Business Forum, we're creating a uniquely powerful community and making it available to companies across Canada who want to get informed feedback on product development, marketing programs, and other important initiatives," said Rob Berger, Managing Director, Market Communities at Maru/Matchbox.

"This is a unique and exciting opportunity for CFIB members that like to take an active role in shaping their world, to do so via Canada's premiere insights firm," said Corinne Pohlmann, Senior Vice-President of Partnerships at CFIB. "Already they have the opportunity to affect the political climate through CFIB's own surveys. Now they can have a direct impact on what other businesses bring to market to meet their needs. It's purely voluntary, and we know that many members will jump at this new opportunity to have their voice heard."

A true business-to-business community, membership in the Angus Reid Business Forum is by invitation only and all members are validated as being business owners through their membership with CFIB. Access to the community is available starting immediately.

Maru/Matchbox, a Maru Group company, has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm focused entirely on better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

Maru Group is a technology enabled professional services firm delivering information and insight services. Operating in multiple countries, MARU Group provides research, insight and advisory services to large enterprises across a broad spectrum of industries and markets. Founded in 2016, Maru Group's core area of expertise is providing fast and strategic customer feedback to corporates through a variety of technology platforms. Led by market intelligence industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru Group is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a United Kingdom-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.

CFIB is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region.

