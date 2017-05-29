TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Religious leaders from multiple faith communities will host a joint press conference at the Queen's Park Media Studio on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. to urge the Ontario Government to make decent work legislation a priority in 2017.

Spiritual leaders will speak to their personal experience with witnessing the negative impact of precarious working conditions on members of their communities. They will also outline the legislative changes they wish to see, including a $15 minimum wage, 7 paid sick days, fair scheduling, equal pay for equal work provisions, as well as easier access to unionization.

Since spring 2015, the Ministry of Labour has conducted a comprehensive review of all laws that govern work in Ontario. The final recommendations of the Changing Workplaces Review were released on May 23, but the government has yet to take action.

Close to 200 faith leaders from across the province are calling on the government to adopt the demands of the $15 & Fairness campaign, and table legislation without further delay to ensure decent work for all.

Where: Queen's Park Media Studio When: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Who: Bhupinder Singh Ubbi, Chairperson of Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council Imam Ibrahim Hindy, Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre Rabbi Shalom Schachter, Toronto Board of Rabbis Reverend Dr. Susan Eagle, Chair of Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition

The speakers will be available for interviews and photo opportunity following the press conference.

