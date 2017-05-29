Products Impacted: Genium Consolidated Feed



What you need to know:



GCF feed and TIP protocol will be upgraded to version 3.5 on Monday November 20, 2017. Changes in this release are mainly MiFID II related.



TIP protocol specification



Draft version of TIP 3.5 protocol is now available on Nasdaq's GCF page or Future release page. This specification is an early draft and some changes will still be made to it, but most of the final features have already been included.



Release content:



1) New messages



-- BasicDataTradableSupplementary Additional basic data message containing MiFID II specific data. This message will also be added to basic data files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS). -- TradePrimary A subset of regular Trade message used in the coming Post-trade product to be announced soon



-- TradeReport Message for On-exchange trade reports



2) Changed messages



Please see the TIP 3.5 specification and diffdoc (included to specification package) and Future release page for details



-- BasicDataIssuer -- BasicDataMarket -- ExchangeTradedProduct -- Orderbook -- OrderbookExternal -- OrderbookSummary -- Trade -- TradeReportExternal -- TradeStatistics



Changes on basic data messages and order book summary will have impact on TIP files.



3) Removed messages



-- DCSUpdate -- RiskBasic



4) Order book summaries



There will be changes in order book summary messages both in terms of content and functionality but details of those will be provided later on.



Testing



GCF TST3 will be the main MiFID test system. Release 3.5 will be available for early testing on June 5, 2017.



Please note that availability of the new data will be limited in the beginning.



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com