VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- The second day of the International Metal Writers Conference, produced by Cambridge House International, is today at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

Today's line up features a heavy institutional roster, with talks by Raymond James, PI Financial and Haywood Securities.

The day will also include presentations from several mid-tier gold producers including Klondex Mines, Gran Colombia and Red Eagle Mining.

Expected investor turnout over the two day event is 3,000 institutional and retail investors.

"We were exceptionally pleased with the first day of the event. It was 26 degrees and beautiful outside, but over 1,500 investors showed up to investigate junior mining investment opportunities. Great enthusiasm." Jay Martin, President, Cambridge House International.

"This is the best resource conference I have been to in years, I am having amazing conversations with very high quality people." Greg McCoach, The Mining Speculator.

Today, the International Metal Writers Conference begins at 8:30am and runs until 5:30pm. Over 50 expert speakers are presenting and over 60 selected junior mining companies are exhibiting on the trade show floor.

Registration is available on site or at www.metalwriters.com

For more information on the International Metal Writers Conference, please visit: MetalWriters.com or contact info@cambridgehouse.com.

