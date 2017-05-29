OTTAWA, ONTARION -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- CMHC will release its 2017 Q1 Financial Report on Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

The Quarterly Financial Report includes unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements and explanatory notes for the fiscal quarter and year-to-date and comparative information for the preceding fiscal year while also reporting on the use of appropriations. CMHC's fiscal year is the calendar year.

To further enhance transparency and expand the availability of data, we will also publish our Covered Bonds Supplement as well as our Mortgage Loan Insurance and Securitization Business Supplements.

You can download our Quarterly Financial Reports and Supplements on our website.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Audrey-Anne Coulombe

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 748-2573

acoulomb@cmhc.ca



