FMW-Redaktion

Soeben sprach Mario Draghi vor dem ECON committee of the European Parliament in Brüssel. Die Themen konnte sich das ECON aussuchen, daher ist das Hauptthema der Draghi-Rede der Bereich Fintech. Aber es gibt doch einige Anmerkungen zur Geldpolitik des Römers, allesamt nach dem Motto: die Wirtschaft hat sich erholt, das reicht aber noch nicht, um jetzt schon eine geldpolitische Wende einzuleiten.

Laut Draghi geht es der Wirtschaft gut, und es dürfte sogar noch besser werden:

"The economic upswing is becoming increasingly solid and continues to broaden across sectors and countries. Real GDP in the euro area has expanded for 16 consecutive quarters, growing by 1.7% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2017. Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since 2009. Consumer and business sentiment has risen to a six-year high, supporting expectations of a further strengthening of growth in the coming months."

Die Risiken kommen laut Draghi nun nicht mehr aus der Eurozone, sondern von woanders her, gemeint ist auch die USA:

"The fact that domestic consumption and investment are the main engines driving ...

