

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has defended his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is facing allegation that he discussed setting up a back channel with the Russian ambassador in December.



Trump, who did not comment during his just concluded foreign tour on reports that Kushner is under scrutiny in FBI's Russia probe, praised his son-in-law and the work he has done in the White House after his return home.



'Jared is doing a great job for the country,' Trump said in a statement given to the New York Times Sunday night.



The business tycoon-turned political leader expressed 'total confidence' in him. 'He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars,' according to Trump. 'In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person,' the President added.



But Trump did not specifically responded to allegations made against Kushner, who is married to his eldest daughter, Ivanka.



Ivanka is serving as an unpaid adviser to the US President at the White House.



Both of them had accompanied Trump in his five nation Middle East-Europe tour.



The Trump administration admits that the US Government has back-channel communication with 'a number of countries,' but did not say if the allegations against Kushner were true.



