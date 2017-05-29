As from May 31, 2017, Munters Group AB (publ)'s shares will be listed under its new short name MTRS. ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged.



Old short name: MTRS B -------------------------------------- New short name: MTRS -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009806607 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 137814 --------------------------------------



