Arion Bank will be offering covered bonds on 1 June. The Bank will be tapping three ISK denominated covered bond issues on 1 June 2017, ARION CBI 25, ARION CB 19 and ARION CB 22. The date of the covered bond offering has changed from the issuance schedule.



See the Bank's website for the issuance schedule:https://www.arionbanki.is/english/about-us/investor-relations/debt-inve stors/issuance-sched



