

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The chairman of the House committee investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election has called for a review of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's security clearance in the wake of allegation that he discussed setting up a back channel with the Russian ambassador in December.



'If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a back channel and didn't reveal that, that's a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of security clearance', Adam B. Schiff suggested in an interview on Sunday.



If he is found not truthful and candid, 'there's no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance,' the Democrat Representative from California told ABC's 'This Week.'



Separately, Schiff said the allegations raised about Kushner are serious and the Intelligence committee will be interested in hearing from him at the appropriate time.



'To seek to establish a secret back channel with the Kremlin out of their own diplomatic facilities, if true, would raise a host of troubling questions. This is particularly the case given the context, in which the Russians had just helped the Trump campaign by hacking Democratic Party emails and publishing them,' he wrote on Facebook.



The Democratic National Committee demanded Kushner's immediate dismissal over the Washington Post report that in his talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition, Kushner sought to establish a private communications channel with Russia, which would potentially evade U.S. official monitoring.



Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law.



'Jared is doing a great job for the country,' Trump said in a statement given to the New York Times Sunday night. The business tycoon-turned political leader expressed 'total confidence' in him.



