Hyperscale Data Center Market Worth 80.65 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Hyperscale Data Center Market by Solution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software), Service (Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support), End-User, Data Center Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Hyperscale Data Center market is expected to grow from USD 25.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 80.65 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.32%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 61 market data tables and 67 figures spread through 135 pages and in-depth TOC on "Hyperscale Data Center Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hyperscale-data-center-market-26026183.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The major forces driving the Hyperscale Data Center market are growing requirements for high application performance, growing needs for reduction in capital and operational expenditures, and increasing data center technology spending. The Hyperscale Data Center market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing number of users opting for these solutions which help them to scale their infrastructure as the demand increases.

Storage solutions are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The storage solutions segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during 2017-2022. The storage solutions segment provides organizations with optimum storage solutions that help them to reduce the differences between traditional file-based applications and new object access paradigms. Moreover, these solutions help in scaling enterprise IT infrastructure in a cost-effective manner. These benefits are driving the Hyperscale Data Center market, and they are expected to help the Hyperscale Data Center market to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=26026183

Maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Maintenance and support services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing needs of the organizations to maintain critical IT infrastructure. Maintenance and support services provide various onsite and offsite services that aid organizations in various activities, such as device repair, disk wiping, resale, and recycling, to smoothen the business processes within the organizations. Moreover, maintenance and support services help end-users to understand the changing business conditions and service inconveniences, owing to which these services are witnessing growing demands from small and medium-sized enterprises.

North America is expected to dominate the Hyperscale Data Center market during the forecast period.

The Hyperscale Data Center market segments the global market on the basis of regions which include North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Hyperscale Data Center market in 2017. The growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers across various industry verticals in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The primary driving force for this growth is the increasing data center traffic, which is due to the surge in mobile devices in this region.

The report also encompasses different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments that have been adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium (US), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (US), and Intel Corporation(US).

Enquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=26026183

Browse Related Reports

Modular Data Center Market By Functional Module Solution (All-In-One Modules, and Individual Modules), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Infrastructure Management), Deployment Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/modular-data-centers-market-996.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

