In a meeting held in Berlin the head of Chile's National Commission for Energy (CNE) presented the upcoming technology neutral power auction, which will be held in December. Solar, however, is expected to have a significant share thanks to very favorable conditions.

Chile's upcoming power auction will be held in December and not, as previously announced, in October, and through it the Chilean government intends to allocate 2 GW of installed power generation capacity. These are the most important aspects of the auction that were highlighted in a meeting held on Monday at the Chilean Embassy in Berlin, Germany.

At the meeting, the head of the National Commission for Energy of Chile (CNE) Andrés Rodrigo presented the 2017 auction together with the managing director of the Chilean Energy Federation, Rodrigo Castillo, and Rainer Schröer of the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit ...

