Pu Neng claims it has now drawn more than $90 million in total investment in its vanadium redox flow battery technology, but the Beijing-based manufacturer did not disclose the terms of its deal with High Power Exploration (HPX).Mianyan Huang, the newly appointed president of Pu Neng's China operations, said the HPX investment would support the deployment of its vanadium battery storage technologies at utility-scale solar and wind projects throughout the country, as well as rural microgrid installations. "We are ready to meet the need for low-cost energy storage in China," Huang said in an online statement. Pu Neng - which recently started selling its new Gen2 vanadium redox battery storage system - successfully wrapped up testing this year on an 8 MWh battery it installed at a solar/wind project that Chinese utility State Grid is operating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...