Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 491008-0160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Hagasmári 3, 201 Kópavogur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) ISLA CBI 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028827 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-G-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to 30.05.2017 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 138826 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD ISK 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit ISK 20,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 7,320,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to 7,320,000,000 trading at this time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, May 30, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary Thursday, May 30, 2030 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment N/A frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Thursday, May 30, 2030 with the possibility of an extended maturity date to May 30, 2033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3.00%. Interest from maturity date to extended maturity date will increase to 3.50% in case the maturity date is extended. If any partial redemption after the Maturity Date is not sufficient to redeem all outstanding Interest Payments, then the remainder of any Interest Payment shall be added to the principal amount of the Covered Bonds. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest N/A rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound Simple interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Tuesday, May 30, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary Thursday, November 30, 2017 coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of 26 coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer Price Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or Daily Index monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 442,02667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Tuesday, May 30, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean Clean price price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional No information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating No (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - Íslandsbanki hf. admission to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash N/A flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------