The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 31 May 2017 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



ISIN DK0060495240 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: SimCorp --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 41,500,000 shares (DKK 41,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,000,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 40,500,000 shares (DKK 40,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SIM --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4806 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



