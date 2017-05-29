DANBURY, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Crown World Mobility (CWM) -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions and talent management strategies -- announced today the company will be sponsoring the upcoming Annual International Human Resources Management Forum. The event will be held June 1, 2017 at the Yale Club of New York. Global practice leader, Lisa Johnson, will be facilitating two discussion that reflect important areas for the Global Mobility industry this year.

At the Annual International Human Resources Management Forum, Johnson will conduct a general session titled "Diversity Mobility - Gender, LGBT and Multi-generational Strategies" which will explore how companies are actively looking to close the gender gap, how Millennials and Baby Boomers can thrive together, and strategies for supporting LGBT assignees and their families.

Johnson will also lend her industry expertise to a breakout session titled "Uber Mobility, Terrorism and Technology - Why We Have to Update our Discussion Around Assignment Duty of Care?" which dives deeper into how global events are changing duty of care for mobility. As well as examine how technology tools are an essential element of these strategies.

As a global practice leader for CWM's Consulting Services, Johnson supports the company's clients with the design and enhancement of global mobility programs. She also frequently shares her thought leadership with publications including Mobility, Compensation & Benefits Review, and HR Executive, and is a frequent speaker at industry events throughout the world.

The annual International Human Resources Management Forum is produced by The National Foreign Trade Council (www.nftc.org), a leading business organization advocating an open, rules-based global trading system.

About Crown World Mobility: Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale -- global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to -- at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

