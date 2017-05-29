GCL-SI Cooperates with Europe Solar Concept to Deliver Solar Modules to European Market

SUZHOU, China, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd. (GCL-SI), (Shenzhen: 002506), a subsidiary of world-leading energy group GCL, has entered business relationship with Europe Solar Concept (ESC), one of the first wholesalers of solar products in Europe, to offer European countries GCL-SI's solar modules.

Through the partnership, ESC will integrate GCL-SI solar modules into its product portfolio and distribute them to its customers. This is the first time that GCL-SI has cooperated with an European distributor, and the deal will help the company to bring more of its green energy products to European countries and contribute to the construction of local projects.

ESC is a system wholesaler for solar power systems and provides its customers with modules, inverters, storage systems, set-up technologies and all the accessories required for the installation of photovoltaic systems.

So far, GCL-SI has shipped 4.2MW modules to ESC, which are GCL-SI's GCL-P6/60 265W and GCL-P6/60 270W modules. In future cooperation, the exact volume will depend upon market demand.

The agreement shows recognition from ESC of GCL-SI's production quality. "We are proud to be one of the first in Europe to provide our customers with quality products from GCL," said Christian Laibacher, Managing Director of Europe Solar Concept.

"We are delighted to work with such a strong partner as Europe Solar Concept," said Philipp Matter, President Europe and Managing Director of GCL Systems Integration Technology GmbH. "ESC will be the first stop to deliver GCL-SI's solar modules to European countries. We hope to work together with the company and make our products available to more countries, and to help European countries build a greener future."

Earlier this year, GCL-SI launched its manufacturing base in Vietnam, where modules for European and US markets as well as the installed cells are produced.

From May 31st to June 2nd, GCL-SI will attend Intersolar Europe show at the booth A1.250 with its solar products, including poly module GCL-P6/60, black silicon module GCL-B6/60 & GCL-B6/60B, mono perc module GCL-M6/60 and double-glass module GCL-P6/72GW, as well as energy storage system generation II.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (002506 Shenzhen Stock) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world leading solar energy company.