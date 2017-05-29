Global Aerospace Accumulator Market Opportunities Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aerospace accumulator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global aerospace accumulator market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing aircraft delivery, increasing demand for wide body aircraft, and increasing demand for metal bellow accumulators in new aircraft and aircraft variants.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the use of composites as outer cover in steel accumulator for weight reduction and maintenance free accumulators to reduce maintenance costs.



Aerospace accumulator companies profiled in this market report include Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation, Triumph Group, Inc., Senior Aerospace, HYDAC Technology, and APPH Group.



On the basis of our comprehensive research, the author predicts that metal bellows accumulator is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft are the largest in size, so they require larger accumulators that are costlier than any other type of aircraft.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet. Aircraft accumulator demand is directly proportional to aircraft delivery.



The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace accumulator market by aircraft type, product type, material type, and region as follows:



Aerospace accumulator market by Product Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2011 to 2022):



- Piston accumulator

- Metal bellows accumulator

- Bladder accumulator



Aerospace accumulator market by Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2011 to 2022):



- Commercial aircraft

- Regional aircraft

- General aviation

- Helicopter

- Military aircraft



Aerospace accumulator market by Material Type (Value ($ million) 2016):



- Steel

- Hybrid



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Aerospace Accumulator Market Dynamics



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



APPH Group

Eaton Corporation

HYDAC Technology

Parker Hannifin

Senior Aerospace

Triumph Group

Valcor Engineering

Woodword

