According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global business application testing services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the next five years due to the rise in demand for industry-specific testing services.

The research report titled 'Global Business Application Testing Services Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Organizations' need to reduce the risk of failure of enterprise systems and applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global business application testing services market," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Buyers prefer to engage with service providers that can provide automated testing services as it improves the accuracy and reliability of testing services," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the global business application testing services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of business application testing services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global business application testing services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Buyers need to engage with consumers who offer cloud-based testing service as it helps in reducing costs that are related to infrastructure used for testing. Also, cloud testing is a more efficient approach when compared with the conventional approach.

Another key technology adopted by suppliers is application virtualization testing, which performs testing services in a virtual environment during its development phase. This helps in reducing testing timelines and enables faster delivery of applications with better functionality.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Category managers need to engage with suppliers that provide on-demand testing services and options for clients to deviate from agreed-upon scope during the execution of the project. Also, engaging with different service providers for the development and testing of applications will enhance the quality assurance for testing.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Bundling of services related to the implementation of testing and maintenance such as test planning, test scope definition, test case development, test case execution, regression testing, user acceptance testing, performance testing, and functional testing saves up to 8% of the total bundled spend for the buyers.

