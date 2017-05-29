Independent Film Jenna The Great is Officially Announced

The Film Tells the Story of a Rebellious Teen Named Jenna Who Meets the Ancient Greek Philosopher Aristotle Under Very Unusual Circumstances

Writer, Producer, and Director, Dan Tonkin, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his new independent film, "Jenna The Great."

To watch a short video about the upcoming film and learn more about Tonkin and the talented team of people who are helping make Jenna The Great a reality, please visit https://goo.gl/yaUJ3l.

"What on Earth would you do if you had your last exam around the corner and woke up with a genius that just happened to be a famous philosopher from Ancient Greece?" asked a spokesperson for the film, adding that Jenna The Great tells the tale of a young rebellious teen from a disadvantaged background.

Despite getting plenty of encouragement from her mum to do well in school, Jenna struggles in her studies and clashes with an uninspiring teacher named Mr. Winston. To prove she has what it takes to attend university, Jenna accepts a challenge to write an essay on philosophy.

"The trouble is, she's never bothered to study until now and doesn't really know how to do it. On a visit to the library, Jenna steals a mysterious book that may just contain a solution," the spokesperson said.

The book mysteriously conjures up the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle to the present day, at an age before he was famous. Jenna tries to exploit his knowledge and asks him to write the essay for her, but he refuses.

Over the course of the film, the two find they have a great deal in common and Jenna and Aristotle forge an unforgettable friendship.

Aristotle teaches Jenna how to study, so that she can do it for herself. This sparks something in Jenna and puts her on the road to success, while giving her the satisfaction of putting the horrid Mr. Winston to shame.

In order to pay for the cast and crew of Jenna The Great, as well as the equipment, transportation, accommodations, and other costs associated with making the film, Tonkin recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, he hopes to raise 7,000 Pounds through crowdfunding.

About Jenna The Great:

