Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017: Driven by Increases to Broadband & Mobile Connectivity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" report to their offering.

With estimated growth rates in the double digits, Southeast Asia is leaving its mark on the worldwide E-Commerce scene. E-Commerce accounts for a very low percentage of total retail sales in this region, however, increases to broadband and mobile connectivity in combination with a consumer openness to online retail leave market potential high. Third party sources cited in the report confirm that the region's online retail is expected to include a strong double-digit figure in USD billions by 2025. This trend is also catching hold amongst national governments, who have also implemented various programs to boost their local E-Commerce.

Indonesia has the biggest and quickest growing online retail market in Southeast Asia. Thailand's E-Commerce market ranks second and also has the highest rate of M-Commerce penetration. Nearly half of online spending in Thailand came from M-Commerce in 2016. Regarding Singapore, it contains the region's most advanced E-Commerce market, the largest B2C E-Commerce share of total retail sales, and the highest Internet penetration and speed. Malaysia also has a robust Internet user penetration, however, only about one in three of them made purchases online. Vietnam and the Philippines contain relatively nascent, but rapidly developing online retail markets.

Key Questions Answered



What is the market size of B2C E-Commerce in Southeast Asia ?

? Which countries in Southeast Asia lead by online retail sales and growth rate?

lead by online retail sales and growth rate? What predictions are made regarding the future of B2C E-Commerce in Southeast Asian economies?

Which devices, products, and payment methods do Southeast Asian online shoppers prefer?

Who are the most important competitors in Southeast Asian B2C E-Commerce?

Companies Mentioned



11street Co. Ltd.

aCommerce Co. Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Ascend Commerce Co. Ltd.

Ayala Corporation

Central Group

Deutsche Post AG

Elevania ID

FPT Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Giosis Pte. Ltd.

Instagram Inc.

LINE Corporation

Lazada Group SA

MasterCard Inc.

MatahariMall.com

Mobile World JSC

Mudah.my

OLX Inc.

Paypal Inc.

RedMart Ltd.

Tiki Corporation

Tokopedia PT

VNG Corporation

Visa Inc.

Zalora Group



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Regional Overview



3. Indonesia



4. Thailand



5. Singapore



6. Malaysia



7. Vietnam



8. Philippines



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9c46tq/southeast_asia

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716