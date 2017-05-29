

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ruben Ostlund's Swedish comedy 'The Square' has won the prestigious Palme d'Or award for the best movie at the Cannes Film festival.



It was a rare and somewhat surprising win for a comedy in a field of 19 films competing for one of the top film awards in the world.



Curtains of the 12 day-long 70th anniversary edition, which brought together the cream of the film world in Cannes, fell at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès on the French Riviera Sunday.



Diane Kruger was named best actress for her performance in Fatih Akin's 'In the Fade.'



Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor award for his role in Lynne Ramsay's thriller 'You Were Never Really Here,' in which he played a tormented war veteran trying to save a teenage girl from a sex trafficking ring.



Sofia Coppola became only the second woman to win the best director award for the film The Beguiled, a drama about an injured soldier hiding out in a girls' boarding school during the American Civil War.



Nicole Kidman, who stars as the headmistress in the film, was selected for a special prize to mark the festival's 70th anniversary.



Best screenplay award was Jointly shared by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here.



