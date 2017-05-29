Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe IT Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

Europe's information technology services market is expected to grow from around $290 billion in 2016 to around $318 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of slightly over 2.3%, whereas the global IT services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% in the forecast period.

The rapidly growing IoT and cloud market in Europe is gradually making it an attractive investment for private players. The region is witnessing large investments in the IT services industry by foreign players. For instance, Cornerstone OnDemand, a global cloud-learning and human resources management software developer announced its investment in two data centers by early 2018 in France and Germany. In January 2017, Facebook established its third data center in Europe after Sweden and Ireland in Odense, Denmark, with an estimated investment of $100 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Information Technology Services Market Characteristics

2. Europe's Information Technology Services Market

3. Information Technology Services Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Forces Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Information Technology Services Market Segmentation

7. Information Technology Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Global Information Technology Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Information Technology Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10. Information Technology Services Indicators Comparison

11. Information Technology Services Market Competitive Landscape

12. Information Technology Services Market Customer Information

13. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Information Technology Services Market

14. Market Background: Global Information Technology Market

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

IBM

Accenture

HPE

Microsoft

SAP

Fujitsu

TCS

Oracle

NTT data

CapGemini

Infosys Ltd

Wipro Limited

