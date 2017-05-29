Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe IT Services Market Report 2017" report to their offering.
Europe's information technology services market is expected to grow from around $290 billion in 2016 to around $318 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of slightly over 2.3%.
The rapidly growing IoT and cloud market in Europe is gradually making it an attractive investment for private players. The region is witnessing large investments in the IT services industry by foreign players. For instance, Cornerstone OnDemand, a global cloud-learning and human resources management software developer announced its investment in two data centers by early 2018 in France and Germany. In January 2017, Facebook established its third data center in Europe after Sweden and Ireland in Odense, Denmark, with an estimated investment of $100 million.
