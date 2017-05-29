Minervas Data Lab: Announcing the Launch of Minerva's Online Coding School Fund

Minerva Singh Hopes to Help People Take Their Coding and Data Analysis Skills to the Next Level with Minerva's Data Lab

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2017 / Minerva Singh, a PhD graduate from the University of Cambridge, is pleased to announce the launch of Minerva's Online Coding School Fund.

To learn more about Minerva's Data Lab and how it can help take peoples' coding skills to the next level, please visit https://goo.gl/kN5QEb.

As a spokesperson for the online coding school noted, Singh understands that while many people want to improve their skill set and learn more about coding, they are often held back by high tuition fees.

This knowledge inspired Singh to create Minerva's Data Lab, an online coding school that offers one-on-one consulting with experts from the field of data analysis and coding. Minerva's Data Lab is ideal for people who wish to improve their job prospects, receive valuable advice and practical support on personal projects, get hands-on experience that will boost both learning and self-confidence, and the chance to share creative ideas with other practitioners.

"You get to do all that for a fraction of the cost that most data science boot camps out there offer," the spokesperson noted, adding that the online school will train people in a number of topics that are not typically available elsewhere.

From GIS, spatial analysis and remote sensing to machine learning and data science, quantitative and scientific training, and more, Minerva's Data Lab will help fill the gaps in these key areas of knowledge that are also growing in demand.

In order to help launch her Data Lab, Singh recently started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. There, she hopes to raise 8,000 Pounds through crowdfunding and bring Minerva's Data Lab to as many grateful students as possible.

"Our dream is to take Minerva's Data Lab even further and offer more courses, as well as much-needed practical training that will help more people reach their professional and academic goals," the spokesperson noted.

"Hopefully with your help and loving support, we will be able to reach our funding goal and make this dream come true, offering a life-changing opportunity to thousands of students."

About Minerva's Data Lab:

Minerva's Data lab is an online coding school that is being created to offer everything people are looking for in an online coding school and more. Minerva's Data Lab will offer expert and one-on-one consulting experiences in machine learning, GIS, stats, web technologies and other topics. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/kN5QEb.

Contact:

Justin Morris

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Minerva's Data Lab