Global Skin Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021 - Shift from MAP to Vacuum Skin Packaging - Research and Markets

The global skin packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Skin Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shift from MAP to vacuum skin packaging. Growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products has led to the rising demand for packaging technologies that can extend the shelf life of products. The oxygen level inside packaging varies with the content and quantity of products. A rise in the oxygen level can result in the oxidation of fats and oils. This has led to the introduction of innovative packaging technologies such as MAP. However, innovative vacuum skin packaging attracts consumers and enhances shelf space efficiency of products, thereby providing maximum protection to goods during transit and in store. Due to these benefits, vendors are switching to VSP.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is introduction of innovative skin packaging. Due to a rise in demand for food products, vendors invest in innovative technologies to create unique packaging materials. Manufacturers of skin packaging focus on product differentiation to meet customer requirements.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is contamination of packaged food. The exposure of food products to moisture, oxygen, and light during packaging processes can lead to their contamination. Contaminants such as microorganisms can enter food products from packaging materials, which can cause health hazards. Vendors have to ensure proper sanitization of products because improper sanitization will lead to the entry of moisture and oxygen into products. They also need to follow strict sterilization processes and innovate and design options to prevent contamination.

