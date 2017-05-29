Global Embryo Culture Media Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2021 - Growing Number of Delayed Pregnancies & Increase in Awareness of IVF Treatment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Embryo Culture Media Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global embryo culture market to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Embryo Culture Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, there is a notable increase in the awareness of ART procedures among women when compared with the last decade. ART procedures such as IVF treatment have gained a positive perception and wide acceptance among women worldwide. The increase in awareness can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in education level among the female population, coupled with the rise in the number of working women. This has had a significant influence on the demand for various IVF treatments, especially in developed and developing countries such as the US, the UK, and China.

Further, the report states that infertility treatments such as IVF treatment are considered a lifestyle procedures rather than serious medicine. Health insurance plans generally pay for services related to testing for infertility. For instance, in the US, which does not have any infertility coverage mandate, most insurance policies do not support fertility and IVF service payment. Some insurance providers cover testing and treatment up to and including intrauterine insemination but excluding IVF. In addition, while the monitoring of IVF ovarian stimulation (blood and ultrasound tests) is often covered, IVF codes are not covered.



Key vendors



Cook Medical

CooperSurgical

Irvine Scientific

Vitrolife



Other prominent vendors



EMD Serono

ESCO Micro

Genea

IVFtech

NMC Healthcare

The Baker Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific



