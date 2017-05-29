The French energy giant made another move to expand its presence in the solar sector. Sungevity filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States in mid-March.

French energy group Engie has agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Sungevity International, the European unit of U.S. residential solar company Sungevity, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States in mid-March.

The financial terms of the transaction were not revealed. Engie said that Sungevity International is active in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, and that its subsidiary Engie Electrabel had begun to cooperate with the company on the Belgian residential solar market last summer.

All ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...