$35 Billion Intelligent Lighting Controls Market, 2023 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) (Focus on Component Type, Connection Type, Application and Light Source)" report to their offering.

The intelligent lighting controls market is estimated to reach $36 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2% through the forecast period

Intelligent lighting controls witnessed a major increase in the adoption rate for the usage in various applications due to several advancements offered by the technology. Increasing smart homes market along with customization benefits and continuously decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and drivers are some of the factors driving the growth of intelligent lighting control market. The changing paradigm of lighting industry to electronics industry is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the intelligent lighting controls market. With the arrival of smart technologies in the lighting industry, various gateways have opened for the companies of several industry verticals, such as control systems, dimmers, and software based solutions, and sensors. The scenario of lighting industry has been completely transformed with the establishment of modern technologies.



In terms of revenue, the sensors segment holds the major share of 47% in the global intelligent lighting controls market in 2016; whereas microprocessors and microcontrollers segment is expected to increase with the highest CAGR in the coming years. The main sensors used in intelligent lighting industry are ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, occupancy sensors, photo sensors, and daylight sensors. Some companies are moving towards intelligent lighting controls with the use of gesture detecting sensors for gesture controls.



General Electric Company provides occupancy sensors with three different technologies so that the users can use the sensors as an appropriate solution for their space. Intensity of activity occurring in the required space and the design of the room determine the level of sensitivity required by the user within the sensor. The technologies include Passive Infrared (PIR), ultrasonic and dual tech.



Among both the connection types used in intelligent lighting controls market, wired connection type holds higher market share of 53.1% in 2016 in terms of value. Wired technology has been more prevalent but with the recent development in RF technologies there's an increase in the number of wireless installations worldwide. Wired technology based intelligent lighting systems can provide better control and flexibility with the use of additional electronics, which in turn, increase the cost of the overall installation.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Intelligent Lighting Control Market Research Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Prevailing Issue of Global Energy Crisis

2.1.2 Increasing Trend of Smart Homes Along with Customization Benefits

2.1.3 Continuously Declining Average Selling Price (ASP) of LED Bulbs and LED Drivers

2.2 Market Opportunities

2.2.1 The Integration of Physical Security Industry with Intelligent Lighting Industry

2.2.2 Changing Paradigm of Lighting Industry to Electronics Industry

2.2.3 Addition of Voice Control Feature to the Upcoming Products

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Designing Challenges While Using LED Driver

2.3.2 Consumers have to Bear High Replacement Costs from Existing Solutions to Intelligent Lighting Systems

2.3.3 Lack of Standards and the Associated Interoperability Issues



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2 Lighting Industry Trends

3.2.1 Cloud-Based Lighting Controls

3.2.2 Light Fidelity (LiFi) Becoming a Brighter Way to Communicate

3.2.3 OLED Panel Shipments on the Rise

3.2.4 LED Filament Bulbs Equivalent of Incandescent Bulb with LED Lamp Benefits

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Leading Player Analysis

3.5 R&D Analysis of Leading Players in Intelligent Lighting Controls Market



4 Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Component Type

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Component Type Market Overview

4.4 Sensors: Most Essential Control for Directing the Lighting Conditions

4.5 Fluorescent Ballasts and LED Drivers: Heart of Fluorescent and LED Lighting

4.6 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers: Enable Intelligent Management of Light Settings with Optimum Efficiency

4.7 Switches and Dimmers

4.8 Transmitters and Receivers



5 Global Intelligent Lighting Market by Connection Type

5.1 Connection Type Market Overview

5.2 Wired Technology

5.2.1 Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

5.2.2 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

5.2.3 Power Line Communication (PLC)

5.2.4 Proprietary Control

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Wireless Technology

5.3.1 EnoCean

5.3.2 ZigBee

5.3.3 Bluetooth

5.3.4 Wi-Fi



6 Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Light Source

6.1 Light Source Market Overview

6.2 Fluorescent Lamp (FL)

6.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED)

6.4 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps



7 Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Applications

7.1 Applications Market Overview

7.2 Residential Application - Smart Homes Creating the BUZZ

7.3 Commercial Application

7.4 Industrial Application

7.5 Outdoor Application

7.6 Automotive Application



8 Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Market by Country

8.3 Asia Pacific Market by Country

8.4 Europe Market by Country

8.5 Rest of the World Market by Country



9 Company Profiles

Acuity Brands, Inc.

CONTROL4 CORPORATION

Cree, Inc.

Daintree Networks

EATON

Enlighted Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LSI Industries, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Schneider Electric

