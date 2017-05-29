According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global data privacy and protection consulting services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% over the next five years due to the digitization of data across industries.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005149/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global data privacy and data protection consulting services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Data Privacy and Protection Consulting Services Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The global data privacy and protection consulting services market has seen tremendous growth over the past five years, due to upcoming GDPR regulations in Europe and increase in concerns regarding the protection of confidential data across industries," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "As consulting services provide better insights compared with internal DPOs due to their expertise in new technologies and regional privacy laws, the requirement for the services is expected to grow further," adds Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the global data privacy and protection consulting services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of data privacy and protection consulting services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global data privacy and protection consulting services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers who offer technologically advanced offerings to ensure more efficient and cost-effective delivery of services.

Suppliers adopt technologies such as automation (in threat detection, reporting, and restoration of data), hybrid cloud computing services, two-factor verification systems, and enlist encryption services such as data masking and 128-bit encryption to protect sensitive information.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers should look for suppliers with expertise in the latest technological innovations, as they can handle newer threats related to data breaches and thefts effectively.

Also, it is advisable for buyers to opt for suppliers with a global presence, as they will possess the expertise required to comply with data privacy and protection norms across geographical regions.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Buyers of data privacy and data protection consulting services traditionally adopted multiple sourcing based on areas of expertise. However, buyers are now moving toward integrated one-stop shops, as bundling of services can lead to a reduction in costs and management complexities.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005149/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com