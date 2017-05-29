Women's Health Cluster Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017: 87 Products in Development from 47 Companies & 11 Academic Institutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Women's Health Cluster Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017" report to their offering.

This report provides an overview of the women's health pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for female infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis, and also features dormant and discontinued projects.



Infertility is defined as the inability to get pregnant after a year of unprotected intercourse. Female infertility can be also be caused by a number of factors, which include damage to fallopian tubes, hormonal causes, cervical causes, uterine causes, unexplained infertility. There are a total of 87 products in development for this indication, by 47 companies and 11 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Bayer, Evotec, AlphaMab, Zydus Cadila Healthcare and Ferring.



Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age. Symptoms include menstrual abnormality, acne, thinning hair on the scalp, weight gain, excess androgen and polycystic ovaries. There are a total of 12 products in development for this indication, by eight companies and three academic institutions. A number of companies are operating in this space, with EffRx alone developing multiple programs within the area.



Generally the main types of therapy being developed act on hormone receptors, reflecting the hormone-driven pathophysiology of this disease area. However, particularly in polycystic ovarian syndrome, a broader range of molecular targets, such as intracellular protein kinases, chemokine receptors and other cell signaling components are also targeted.



