GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Philips Lighting: Philips Lighting share buyback periodic update

Press Release

May 29, 2017

Philips Lighting share buyback periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, today announced it has repurchased 97,381 shares in the period May 22, 2017 to May 26, 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 31.72 per share, and an aggregate amount of EUR 3.09 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's buyback program, which was announced on May 22, 2017. Philips Lighting will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor/shareholder-info/share-buyback).

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations
Jeroen Leenaers
Tel: +31 6 2542 5909
E-mail: jeroen.leenaers@philips.com

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting
Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com) and on Twitter via @Lighting_Press.

Link to downloadable PDF (http://images.philips.com/is/content/PhilipsConsumer/PDFDownloads/Global/Corporate/20170529-press-release-philips-lighting-share-buyback-periodic-update.pdf)



