TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- The common shares of Outrider Energy Corp. will be delisted at the market close, May 30, 2017.

Upon completion of the transaction with 0970831 B.C. Ltd. ("Pinedale"), the shares of the resulting issuer, Pinedale Energy Ltd., will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Date: Market close, May 30, 2017 Symbol: MCF

