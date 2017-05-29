X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Förster, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. An external search is underway to identify a replacement. Mr. Förster will continue as CFO until 31st December 2017 and will support an orderly transition to his successor.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com

Forward-looking information

