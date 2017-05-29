Global Plastic-Based Water Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2021 - Growing Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Packaging - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global plastic-based water packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Plastic-based Water Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The increasing consumption of plastic-based bottled water, need for convenience, and demand for a longer shelf life of packaged products are factors that drive the growth of advanced barrier technologies for packaging in the beverage industry. Manufacturers are increasing the shelf life of packaged products by using enhanced barrier materials in their packaging. The most effective way to increase the gas barrier properties of PET water bottles is by increasing the wall thickness of the bottle. This makes the bottle impermeable to different gases. Another efficient method to increase barrier properties is by adding barrier coatings to the walls of the container. A potentially cost-effective method of enhancing gas barrier properties of plastic bottles is by taking advantage of the chemically active nature of the oxygen molecule. The oxygen molecule in combination with a scavenger molecule, which is pre-blended into the PET resin, oxidizes the oxygen within the bottle wall.

According to the report, the growing consumption of bottled water is resulting in the increased demand for packaging materials. The growth in population, increase in the prevalence of waterborne diseases, and scarcity of tap water create a high demand for bottled water. Bottled water is convenient because boiling water at home is time-consuming and not energy efficient. It has consistent taste and quality, which makes it the preferred choice for travelers. Bottled mineral water is purified and fortified with dissolved minerals, which provides added health benefits to consumers.

Key vendors



Amcor

PET Power

Silgan Holdings

Plastipak



Other prominent vendors



Alpha Group

EXOPackaging

INOAC

Parker Plastics

RESILUX

Sidel International

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Snapware

Ultrapak



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Market drivers



PART 09: Impact of drivers



PART 10: Market challenges



PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Appendix

