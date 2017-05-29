India Building Automation and Control Market (2017-2023): Rising Demand for Next Generation Electronic Security & Lighting Control Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Building Automation and Control Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Types, Lighting & Control System, Safety & Security System, Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.
The India building automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.5% during 2017-2023.
In India, safety & security systems contributes for the maximum revenue followed by HVAC systems and is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to huge amount of installation in the government & transportation, hospitality and other verticals. In the safety & security segment, the fire & safety equipment led the market due to government regulation for mandatory installation of fire and safety systems in the commercial buildings, offices, metros and airports.
Growing government initiatives, increasing construction market, rising demand for next-generation electronic security and lighting control systems are some of the key factors that have resulted in the overall growth of building automation and control market in India. Building automation systems registered maximum installation across areas such as commercial offices, shopping centers, residential, hotels and hospitals in 2016.
Companies Mentioned
- Honeywell Automation India Limited
- Larsen Toubro Limited
- Legrand (India) Private Limited
- Rockwell Automation India Pvt. Ltd.
- Samsung India Electronics Private Limited
- Schneider Electric India Private Limited
- Siemens India Limited
