On September 29, 2016, TVO filed a summary application against AREVA before the Nanterre Commercial Court in order to obtain information on its restructuring and potential consequences for the execution of the OL3 contract.

Discussions between the parties opened the door to the withdrawal of this action on May 18, 2017.

The parties are concentrating on the completion of the OL3 project and the start-up of the power plant.

ABOUT AREVA

AREVA supplies high added-value products and services for the operation of the global nuclear fleet.

The group is present throughout the entire nuclear cycle, from uranium mining to used fuel recycling, including nuclear reactor design and operating services.

Its expertise, its skills in cutting-edge technologies and its uncompromising insistence on safety are recognized by utilities all over the world.

AREVA's 36,000 employees are helping build tomorrow's energy model: supplying ever cleaner, safer and more economical energy to the greatest number of people.

