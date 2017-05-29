THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSX VENTURE: MEX) announces that it has granted a total of 950,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such options are exercisable at a price of $0.36 for a period of ten years with respect to 850,000 of the options and for a period of five years with respect to 100,000 of the options, all such options to vest as to one-third after each of: twelve, eighteen and twenty-four months from the effective date of the grant. Additionally, the Company has granted 250,000 stock options to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such options are exercisable at a price of $0.55 for a period of ten years. The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mexican Gold Corp

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

